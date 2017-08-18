Soccer

West Ham Centre-Back Winston Reid Signs 6-Year Contract Extension at the London Stadium

an hour ago

West Ham United centre back Winston Reid has signed a contract extension with the Hammers, keeping him in East London until 2023.

The 29-year-old has been at West Ham since 2010, and has accumulated 176 appearances for the Hammers, and his six year contract extension looks to make the New Zealand centre-half stay at the club for a total of 13 years.

“I’m very happy,” he told West Ham's official website.

“I’m pleased we’ve got it sorted so I’m obviously looking forward to the seasons ahead. It’s going to be a big amount of time I’ve spent at the Club and I’m looking forward to it.


“I’ve been here a long time now! I think with the business we’ve done over this summer and the players we had here before, I think we can go on to have a good season and seasons ahead. It’s all about trying to get better. I enjoy being here and my family does as well so I’m very happy I’m able to stay here.”

The Hammers centre-half has spoken of his desire to keep on improving the club, noting that it takes time to build.

“We want to gradually improve year-by-year, I think that’s the most important thing for the players and for the Football Club. It’s hard to take a big step in just one season, you need to gradually build so hopefully we can do that here

“I’ve been here for like seven years now and you start to feel a little bit old, but I’m happy and feel privileged to be here and looking forward to the future!”

After a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United last weekend, Reid will be hoping for improvement in his side's defence for their trip to St Mary's on Saturday, when they face Southampton.

