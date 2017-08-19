Soccer

Arsenal and Liverpool Handed Draxler Transfer Blow as PSG Refuse to Sell Star Midfielder

an hour ago

In contradiction to recent reports suggesting that German international Julian Draxler was surplus to requirements at Paris Saint-Germain, the 23-year-old now looks set for a future in the French capital, with PSG unwilling to entertain the idea of selling Draxler this summer.


Draxler has previously been linked with a move to the Premier League, Arsenal and Liverpool both long-term admirers of the former Schalke talisman. Despite moving to Paris just seven months ago, it was recently reported that PSG could offload the German to help ease the spotlight on the club to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, following the €222m transfer of Neymar.

ESPN understands that the Parisians have no intention of letting Draxler leave the club, contrary to recent reports. The midfielder's agent, Roger Wittmann, even spoke out against the rumours circulating about Draxler, blasting one French news outlet specifically.

"We are not interested in whether L'Equipe wrote something," said Wittmann. "There has been no change, it is not a topic.


"If somebody writes 'I have this information from Nasser Al-Khelaifi [PSG chairman and CEO],' then I will consider it and call the president to speak about Julian's situation.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

"Once again, though, this is not the case. So, everything has been said."

Both Arsenal and Liverpool have been keen to add to their squads this summer. The marquee signings of Alexandre Lacazette and Mohamed Salah have gone some way to easing concerns at the Emirates and Anfield respectively.


However, both sides shipped three goals on the opening day of the new Premier League season and there is still improvement to be done if a serious title challenge is to be mounted.

