Soccer

Barcelona Fire Bizarre Ultimatum to Liverpool Over Philippe Coutinho Transfer Bid

2 hours ago

Barcelona are having quite the frustrating 2017. Having watched rivals Real Madrid win both La Liga and the Champions League last season, things are getting increasingly worse for the Catalan side.

They can, of course, boast being £198m richer, yet their new war-chest has come at the worst price imaginable: Neymar. 

BERTRAND GUAY/GettyImages

The Brazilian has decided to continue his football adventure with French giants Paris Saint-Germain, leaving Barca frantically searching for a replacement.

Their efforts have been futile thus far, with the only incoming player since the shock transfer being Paulinho. The club have set their sights on Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, as well as Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele, but cannot reach agreements with either of the two clubs.

Reports claimed that their latest bid, an offer of £118m, was rejected by the Anfield side on Friday night. And according to the Times, they have given the Reds an amusing ultimatum.

If this report is to be believed, then Liverpool's owners - who are very much against selling Coutinho - will probably have nothing to worry about until the window closes.

The La Liga outfit are said to have informed Liverpool that they will be withdrawing their bid and dropping pursuit of the attacking midfielder if they don't accept the offer by Saturday night.

Some threat, that. And it is one that Liverpool won't mind at all, as they consider Coutinho not for sale at any price. Way to bully a club into keeping a player they don't want to sell by letting them know that you won't try anymore if they hold out for a few more hours.

