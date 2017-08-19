Barcelona to Pay Tribute to Terror Attack Victims With Special Shirts for Real Betis Game

Barcelona will pay tribute to the victims of the terror attacks that saw 14 people killed and over 100 more injured at Las Ramblas and Cambrils by wearing special shirts for this weekend's La Liga opener against Real Betis that will bear 'Barcelona' on the back instead of player names.

Permission has been granted by the Spanish federation for the tribute, with #TotsSomBarcelona to feature on the front, which translates from Catalan as 'We are all Barcelona'.

👕🔵🔴 #TotsSomBarcelona 🙏 Barcelona's shirt against Real Betis will pay tribute to the victims of the terrorist attacks 🙏 La camiseta del FC Barcelona contra el Betis rendirá homenaje a las víctimas de los atentados terroristas 🙏 La samarreta del FC Barcelona contra el Betis retrà homenatge a les víctimes dels atemptats terroristes A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona) on Aug 18, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

There will be a minute's silence before kick-off, while players will wear black armbands as a sign of respect - armbands will also be worn by other Barcelona players and competitors across all of the club's sporting divisions this weekend.

"We would like to show our solidarity with the victims and their families in these difficult times. We are here to help in any way we can," new Barça coach Ernest Valverde said after a minute's silence was held at training on Friday.

As far as the game itself is concerned, Luis Suarez will be forced to miss out after sustaining an injury that will him out of action for the next four weeks, while it is the first La Liga game since the departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.

It leaves Lionel Messi as the only active member of the formerly unstoppable MSN trio.

New signing Paulinho trained with his new teammates for the first time on Friday following his €40m arrival from Guangzhou Evergrande and could be included in the squad for Sunday's game.

Unfortunately for the Brazilian, some fans appear to be less than enthused about his arrival. Only 2,000 showed up for his official unveiling on the Camp Nou pitch, while social media has erupted following the alleged revelation that not a single 'Paulinho 15' shirt has been bought from the club store.