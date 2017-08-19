Brighton Boss Hughton Gives Update on Izzy Brown and Others Ahead of Leicester Clash

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has provided an injury update on his players ahead of their first away match of the new Premier League season at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Seagulls manager Hughton confirmed on the club's official website that loanee Izzy Brown is unavailable in the clash against the Foxes due to a hamstring injury sustained from the City game.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Hughton explained that the youngster has returned to the capital to be looked at by his parent club's medical staff, saying: “The only one out of the squad from Saturday is Izzy Brown. He has gone back to Chelsea to be assessed. It is what they do with their loan players."





He added: "We're hoping to have him back here next week and we're hoping it's not so bad. It is a hamstring but we're hoping it's not too severe.

Ben Hoskins/GettyImages

“We're hoping he'll possibly be back next week but that will be to continue his rehab but they will assess him and say how long that is going to be."

Brighton also confirmed that Sam Baldock is still out due to a long-term injury to his calf and Berum Kayal is expected to sit on the sidelines until October due to problems with his fibula.