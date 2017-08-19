Cardiff City's Lee Tomlin & Fellow Professional Charged With Grievous Bodily Harm

Cardiff City forward Lee Tomlin and Accrington Stanley striker Billy Kee have both been charged with grievous bodily harm without intent, following an incident outside a nightclub in Leicester.

The Crown Prosecution Service East Midlands sanctioned the charge against the two strikers for the incident, which occurred in the early hours of January 22 - a day after Tomlin and Kee had both featured for Bristol City and Accrington respectively.

According to the Daily Mail, the pair are set to appear at Leicester Magistrates Court on September 18 to face the charges.

Exclusive: Lee Tomlin charged with GBH, a month after a £2.9m move to Cardiff from Bristol City.

CPS employee, Janine Smith said: "The CPS has received a file of evidence from Leicestershire Police relating to an incident in the early hours of 22 January.

"Following a review of the evidence, the CPS has authorised the police to charge Lee Tomlin and Billy Kee with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Tomlin and Mr Kee are now active and that they have a right to a fair trial."

28-year-old Tomlin - formerly of Middlesbrough and Bournemouth - made the move to Cardiff City from Bristol City in July, in a deal worth £2.9m. The striker has since made three appearances for the club in all competitions and is yet to score his first goal for the club.

Whilst 26-year-old Kee has two early season goals for Accrington in his first three games of the season - where the club currently sits in ninth position in League Two.

Furthermore, Sky Sports have reported that both clubs have revealed that the pair will remain available for selection.