Chelsea Tipped to Move for Inter Winger Antonio Candreva in Possible £25m Deal

Chelsea are reportedly looking to go ahead with an attempt to sign Italy international winger Antonio Candreva from Internazionale before the transfer deadline in less than two weeks.

Having worked with Conte in the Italian national team, Candreva has been linked with Chelsea on and off ever since the coach took the reins at Stamford Bridge last summer. And the latest developments suggest a reunion at club level could be on.

According to the Daily Mirror, Conte has been given the 'green light' for Chelsea to make the approach. The report claims that Inter are ready to sell for £25m and that Candreva himself is keen on the move, for obvious reasons.

Speaking on his future earlier this summer, the 30-year-old former Lazio star, described the links with Chelsea as being 'nice'. Around the same time, his agent also refused to rule out the possibility of a move from San Siro to Stamford Bridge.

Candreva would offer plenty of versatility to Chelsea's thin squad this season.

In traditional Italian style, he is already versed in operating as a wing-back and would add depth to a position on the right where Victor Moses is the only current option. He can also play further up the field in a more conventional attacking role as well.

Chelsea have had a poor summer in the transfer market, essentially only managing a one in/one out policy as Alvaro Morata, Antonio Rudiger and Tiemoue Bakayoko have replaced Diego Costa, John Terry and Nemanja Matic respectively.

The club is yet to add numbers or overall depth to a small squad of only 20 players and must contend with a minimum of six extra games in the Champions League and midweek travelling.

Virgil van Dijk, Danny Drinkwater and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are thought to remain targets.