Journalist Claims Jurgen Klopp Will 'Consider His Position' at Anfield If Philippe Coutinho Is Sold

an hour ago

Jurgen Klopp has threatened to quit Liverpool if the club sell star player Philippe Coutinho this summer. That is according to former journalist, Ian McGarry, so take from that as you will. 

McGarry, speaking on Transfer Window podcast, claimed that the German manager has held high level talks with the Liverpool hierarchy and has insinuated that he will consider his position, if Coutinho is not at Anfield come September 1. 

Although Coutinho is being publicly courted by Barcelona - who have had three bids rejected by Liverpool - the claim from McGarry prompts several questions over the legitimacy of his sources.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Klopp and Liverpool seem to be on the same page with regard to the public stance over Coutinho's immediate future. However, McGarry claimed that if a u-turn was to be made by the club, then it could destabilise the manager's position.


He said, via the Daily Star: “It’s certainly the case that when Barcelona made the original bid for Coutinho, Jurgen Klopp spoke with senior figures at Liverpool.

“I’m not saying they were directly involved with Fenway Sports Group [the club’s owners] in America - but they had the ear of FSG and John W. Henry - and he said ‘if you sell Coutinho, I will seriously consider my position at this club’. 

"'Because if you sell that player from under my nose without giving me any reason or the opportunity to buy a player who can replace him, then you’re undermining my opportunity and ambition to make this club a serious contender for the Premier League and the Champions League.

“‘Think about that before you sell Coutinho’. The response to that - it wasn’t an ultimatum, more of a friendly conversation - was obviously a big red flag from Klopp.

“And FSG’s statement last Friday in which they categorically said Coutinho will remain a Liverpool player and when the summer transfer window closes he will still be a Liverpool player was in response not to Barcelona’s bid, but to Klopp’s assertion that he would consider his own future should Coutinho be sold."

When asked to give his verdict on Coutinho leaving this summer, McGarry added: “I think this one goes to the wire. I think Barcelona will certainly improve their offer, but I can’t call it to whether or not he goes because FSG have a lot to lose if they do sell him.”

