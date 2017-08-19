Jurgen Klopp Insists Liverpool's Current Squad Can Challenge as Long as it's Injury Free

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that his squad is deep enough to compete at home and in Europe this season, but only if the players can stay injury free.

The Reds have struggled to land key targets in the transfer market this summer - neither Virgil van Dijk nor Naby Keita look they will end up at Anfield before the deadline - and have added only sparingly to a group that finished fourth in the Premier League last season.

"If they are all fit and available then yes [we can challenge], if we have injuries then no," Klopp is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo ahead of this weekend's clash with Crystal Palace.

However, already this season there are injury problems. Notwithstanding the uncertainty over his future as a result of Barcelona interest, Philippe Coutinho is struggling with a back problem, while Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne are also out of Saturday's game.

Daniel Sturridge has been passed fit, but Danny Ings is short on match practice.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

"Without Phil and without Adam isn't cool, but at this moment all the strikers are fit," the boss continued.

"Even Danny is in a good way but needs matches. We don't have 20 options in midfield so it was really cool see to James Milner's impact on the game (in Hoffenheim). That was important for us. Marko Gruijc is on a good way so that's how it is.

"The Clyne situation is difficult because he had no pre-season and for us a player we did not think about too much because he was always available (before)."