Soccer

Jürgen Klopp Said to Be Angry With Dortmund Rebel Ousmane Dembélé for Trashing His House

2 hours ago

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is said to be furious with Ousmane Dembélé after the 20-year-old trashed the German manager's home before returning to France, following ongoing disputes with Borussia Dortmund over the player's future.

The winger had been renting Klopp's home, having moved from Stade Rennais to Dortmund last summer. Following Neymar's move to Paris Saint-Germain, Dembélé has been understood to be a target of Barcelona as they search for a replacement for the Brazilian superstar in Catalonia.

Having already boycotted training with Borussia Dortmund just days before the start of the season, Dembélé then ignored phone calls from manager Peter Bosz and preceded to leave the country. 

Evidently, the 20-year-old was unable to get any spring cleaning done before returning to France, with Klopp making a number of understandably furious phone calls to Dembélé, according to German publication Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger.

It appears that Dembélé's time at the Signal Iduna Park could be drawing to a close, just 12 months after moving to the Bundesliga. The Frenchman's antics have certainly put him in a bad light and after betraying Klopp's trust by trashing his home, it's safe to say Dembélé is far from a popular figure right now.

