Leicester Boss Provides Update on Injured Quartet Ahead of Brighton Showdown

Kelechi Iheanacho has visited an injury specialist to get to the route cause of a troublesome toe problem that has marred the beginning of his Leicester career.

The Foxes new boy sustained the issue during the club's pre-season friendly against Borussia Monchengladbach and, despite making his competitive debut against Arsenal on 11th August, was only fit enough for an eight minute run out from the bench.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash with newcomers Brighton, Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare was quoted by the Daily Mail as he confirmed Iheanacho would need to further assessments as the niggling injury continues to blight his start to life at the King Power stadium.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Shakespeare admitted: "He didn't train on Thursday. He's had a bit of discomfort with his toe so we've taken him out. I'll make a late decision tomorrow morning (if he'll play against Brighton).

"He's been to see a specialist. He can run but not a full pelt. Striking a ball, if he catches it wrong on the toe, it's a problem. So sometimes, he's getting a lot of discomfort. So we're trying to manage that as best as we can.

"We're trying to give him enough time to recover. It's been very hard because he's been behind the fitness levels of the others because of his late start with us. So we're giving him every opportunity to get his fitness levels up."

Shakespeare also revealed that midfield duo Danny Drinkwater and Vicente Iborra would once again miss out as they continued to recover from their own slight injury issues, but gave a positive update on defender Roberth Huth's recuperation from a troublesome ankle injury that required surgery over the summer.

He added: "Danny was out on the pitch, though not with the squad. Iborra I'm hoping will be out with the squad next week. It's too early to say at this stage if they'll be fit for Sheffield United (Tuesday) or Manchester United (Saturday).'

"Robert came through an Under 23s game, playing 60 minutes and has trained since. That's a big plus for us because we were expecting Robert to be out longer."