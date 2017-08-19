Soccer

Liverpool Defender Keen on West Ham Move as Transfer Window Deadline Draws Nearer

2 hours ago

Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho is pining for a move to West Ham before the close of the transfer window.

That is according to the Times, who report that the Frenchman - who spent the latter part of the previous campaign on loan with London side Crystal Palace - wants a permanent move to the city, but to Slaven Bilic's Hammers.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Palace aren't completely out of the picture, however, as Sakho is believed to view the Eagles as a secondary option.

The BBC also claim that West Brom manager Tony Pulis is also in the market for a new centre-back, with Jonny Evans being viewed as a possible departure, and has been eyeing the Liverpool man.

Sakho made eight appearances for Palace last season before suffering a knee injury in April, helping the side keep four clean sheets and ultimately contributing to their Premier League survival under Sam Allardyce.

He still isn't thought to have a future at Anfield, despite his impressive performances during the second half of last season, and apparently wants to secure a move away before the market closes this year.

The Frenchman has three years left on his Reds deal, having made 80 appearances for the Merseyside outfit over his four-year spell. But having fallen out with Jurgen Klopp last summer, it doesn't seem like there's any way back for the defender.

It will be interesting to see what becomes of this saga. But we can also expect teams to be wary over signing a player who isn't fully recovered from a bad injury for £30m.

