Soccer

Newcastle United Turn Attentions to Belgian Playmaker as Benitez Looks to Reinforce Magpies Squad

2 hours ago

Rafa Benítez is contemplating a move for Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet. The 23-year-old only moved to Italy last summer in a £9m move from Anderlecht, but Newcastle are prepared to pay close to £13m to secure his signature before the transfer window closes.

A member of the senior Belgian national team, Praet first broke onto the European stage with impressive Champions League performances during his six-year spell at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium.

With enquiries for Real Madrid star Lucas Vázquez falling on deaf ears, the Magpies have turned their attentions to Praet after the midfielder failed to hit the ground running in his maiden Serie A campaign, according to Calcio Mercato.

Notching just one goal and one assist last season in 35 appearances for Sampdoria, Praet was unable to replicate the same form that earnt him a move to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris last August.

Getty Images/GettyImages

Newcastle's pursuit of the 23-year-old could be seen as optimistic considering Praet only moved to Sampdoria last summer, however, the lure of the Premier League is often enough to convince a player to jump ship and with the money available to English sides, Sampdoria could receive an offer that is too good to turn down.

