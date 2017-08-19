Nigerian Starlet Emmanuel Bonaventure Scouted by Leicester City & Both Manchester Clubs

Leicester sent scouts to watch Club Brugge's teenage sensation Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis in their Europa League clash with AEK Athens on Thursday night, according to reports.

Despite failing to score in the 0-0 draw, the Nigerian has had a scintillating start to the season with Brugge - scoring five goals in six competitive games.





At just 19 years of age, Bonaventure has attracted many European suitors, so Leicester face fierce competition for his signature. According to Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws, scouts from both Manchester clubs were also in attendance.

KURT DESPLENTER/GettyImages

Initially making a name for himself at Ukranian side Zorya Luhansk, Bonaventure made the switch to Brugge for £1m just this summer. His six goals in 22 appearances in Ukraine, combined with his hot start to this season, have attracted attention from the Foxes.

Dennis has the opportunity of linking up with fellow Nigerians Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi at the King Power Stadium which could make Craig Shakespeare's side an appealing first step into England.





He may be making the move to England earlier than anticipated in his career. With Club Brugge largely beholden to the financial power of the Premier League in the transfer market, it only seems like a matter of time before we see Dennis on the world's biggest stage.