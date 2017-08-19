Soccer

PHOTO: Chris Smalling's Smiling Dog Becomes Internet Sensation After Wife Posts Cute Pooch Picture

2 hours ago

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling might well have the happiest dog on the planet. 

This news came to public attention when Sam Cooke - the United defender's wife - posted an adorable picture onto Instagram of the couple's dog boasting an outrageous grin. 

The picture was posted to Cooke's Instagram account with the caption: "I hope this picture puts a smile on everybodies face like it did mine".

I hope this picture puts a smile on everybodies face like it did mine 😊

A post shared by Sam Cooke (@samsmallinginsta) on

Posing perfectly in front of a painting of itself, Smalling's dog was pictured with the same smile for the camera in what could be one of the best dog photos of all time.

The dog's owners are apparently big dog fans and regularly post pics of their many pets online.

The fur babies ❤️ both missing their dad @smalling

A post shared by Sam Cooke (@samsmallinginsta) on

Away from the dog park and back on the pitch, Smalling's Manchester United travel to Swansea on Saturday for their second game in the new Premier League season. Having secured an emphatic victory over West Ham last weekend, United will be keen to keep their goalscoring form going at the Liberty Stadium.


Smalling was an unused substitute against West Ham, with competition for a starting spot being tougher than ever since the arrival of Victor Lindelöf for £31m earlier this summer.

