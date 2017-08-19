New Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino got his first win at the club after beating a 10-man West Ham United side 3-2 in a thrilling game at St. Mary's.

Southampton capitalised on Marko Arnautovic's dismissal and scored twice in the first half, while Hammers keeper Joe Hart conceded his fifth and sixth goals of the season at his new club as West Ham's defence once again looked fragile.

The Hammers picked themselves up before half time, courtesy of a goal from new boy Chicharito. The Mexican striker then found the net again later on as West Ham miraculously drew level.

Saints striker Charlie Austin then converted the side's second penalty of the game with only moments of stoppage time to go, concluding a hostile encounter on the south coast.

Both sides started brightly, showing confidence while on the ball and passing well. Hammers wide man Arnautovic could've opened the scoring early on after Michail Antonio got the winger in on goal. However, the former Stoke forward scuffed his shot and the ball went well wide.

Shortly after the miss, Southampton poacher Manolo Gabbiadini ended the club's nine hour long goal drought at St. Mary's inside 10 minutes after being fed through on goal by Nathan Redmond and slipping the ball past West Ham keeper Joe Hart.

The game began to get hostile after the opening goal, with both sets of players making some poor tackles. Hammers striker Javier Hernandez and Saints midfielder Mario Lemina both found themselves on the end of unnecessary challenges.

After showing promise early on, Arnautovic was shown a straight red for an elbow to the face of defender Jack Stephens. The incident was entirely unprovoked with both players having their backs to goal to the Saints goal.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Things went bad for worse for the Hammers in the 36th minute as former Saints defender Jose Fonte pulled down skipper Steven Davis inside the box which resulted in a penalty for Southampton.

Dusan Tadic, who was making his 100th league appearance for the Saints, stepped up and converted his spot kick after missing three of his last eight penalties for the club.

Both Cedric Soares and Davis both fired wide for Southampton after finding themselves in good positions on either side of the West Ham goal. Hernandez then got one back for Hammers against the run of play, as the Mexico international tapped one in after Antonio's shot was parried by Fraser Forster.

Hernandez almost found the back of the net again shortly after half time after curling one in from outside the box, Forster was forced to make a save.

Southampton heaped further pressure on West Ham as goalscorer Gabbiadini smashed one against the crossbar from far out with 30 minutes left. Tadic forced a save from Hart moments later.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The Saints were frustrated in their attempts to see off West Ham, as their continued pressure came to nothing against a galvanised Hammers defence.

Hernandez then punished Southampton as he scored his second of the game after Cresswell found space and crossed in a sublime ball. Substitute Diafra Sakho was originally on the end of the cross but headed against Forster, Hernandez was once again there to finish from close range.

Pablo Zabaleta brought down Maya Yoshida inside the box with only a few minutes left of the game. Late substitute Charlie Austin stepped up and finished off the Hammers in a dramatic game.