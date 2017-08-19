Spurs Set to Reward Kyle Walker-Peters With New 5-Year Deal Following Impressive League Debut

Tottenham are preparing to reward young full-back Kyle Walker-Peters with his third new contract in 18 months after his impressive display in his Premier League debut last weekend, as they look to tie the 20-year-old to a five-year deal.

Despite only signing his last contract with Spurs in February - which would keep him at the club until 2019 - his manager, Mauricio Pochettino, is understood to be eager to ensure the young full-back continues his development under his guidance.





The boyhood Spurs fan played a key role in securing England's first Under-20 World Cup and following the departure of the similarly-named Kyle Walker, and the injury to Kieran Trippier the 20-year-old was handed his senior debut for the club against Newcastle - where he was named man of the match.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Daily Mail now report that following his confident and composed performance at St James' Park, Tottenham are set to table an improved deal for the 20-year-old who can play on both flanks and has shown plenty of promise for the future.





Despite finding a gem through their own ranks, Spurs are understood to still be in the market for another option at full-back as they continue to contend with injury concerns for both Danny Rose and Trippier - with Paris Saint-Germain's Serge Aurier said to be a player of interest.

Although a lack of movement earlier in the transfer window suggested very few new signings, Tottenham are seemingly leaving their business late as they look to add to their first signing of the summer - defender Davinson Sanchez - before the transfer window ends in two weeks time.