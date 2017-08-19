Soccer

Spurs Set to Reward Kyle Walker-Peters With New 5-Year Deal Following Impressive League Debut

42 minutes ago

Tottenham are preparing to reward young full-back Kyle Walker-Peters with his third new contract in 18 months after his impressive display in his Premier League debut last weekend, as they look to tie the 20-year-old to a five-year deal.

Despite only signing his last contract with Spurs in February - which would keep him at the club until 2019 - his manager, Mauricio Pochettino, is understood to be eager to ensure the young full-back continues his development under his guidance. 


The boyhood Spurs fan played a key role in securing England's first Under-20 World Cup and following the departure of the similarly-named Kyle Walker, and the injury to Kieran Trippier the 20-year-old was handed his senior debut for the club against Newcastle - where he was named man of the match. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Daily Mail now report that following his confident and composed performance at St James' Park, Tottenham are set to table an improved deal for the 20-year-old who can play on both flanks and has shown plenty of promise for the future. 


Despite finding a gem through their own ranks, Spurs are understood to still be in the market for another option at full-back as they continue to contend with injury concerns for both Danny Rose and Trippier - with Paris Saint-Germain's Serge Aurier said to be a player of interest. 

Although a lack of movement earlier in the transfer window suggested very few new signings, Tottenham are seemingly leaving their business late as they look to add to their first signing of the summer - defender Davinson Sanchez - before the transfer window ends in two weeks time. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters