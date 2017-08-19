Soccer

Spurs Star Talks Up Chelsea 'History' Ahead of Fiery Premier League Grudge Match

2 hours ago

Spurs are set to welcome Chelsea to their new Wembley home in their second Premier League game of the season on Sunday, and they can't have good memories regarding their last meeting with the Blues in this particular stadium.

While the North London side managed to put a dent in Antonio Conte's title run last season, yet they found themselves on the wrong end of a 4-2 defeat in the FA Cup semi-final on what is now their new home ground.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

England midfielder Dele Alli is hoping that his team will be able to improve on their performance and defend what they aim to make a fortress this season.

Speaking via the Spurs' official website, Alli said: "Obviously every game is important and every game means a lot to the players and the fans. But there's no hiding how big Sunday's match is to all of us.

"We've got some history with Chelsea over the last couple of years and we're going out there looking to win the game. Obviously, we were disappointed with the FA Cup semi-final against them at Wembley.

"It was another cracking game, a real battle and we played very well on the day, but Chelsea just had the edge."

Harry Winks, meanwhile, is also carrying the painful memories of the last campaign but views the upcoming derby as one Tottenham can win, saying: "I think we've got to get a positive result after the semi-final last season."

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"Any derby, any local rivalry is a game that we all want to win. You've got to give Chelsea respect in the sense that they're champions, they've got a good team and good players, but I think it's important that we focus on ourselves really.

"We've got great players and we've got a good team so we look at it as a winnable game. We want to win it and we're capable of doing that."

