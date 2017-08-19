VIDEO: Spurs Fans Left Purring Over New Arrival After Watching Sanchez Roast Man Utd Star for Pace

Tottenham fans are breathing a sigh of relief as their club finally gets around to make a first-team signing this summer.

The imminent arrival of Ajax's star defender Davinson Sanchez will give Spurs some much needed competition in their senior defensive ranks and add a player of real potential into the mix.



Sanchez will naturally require some bedding in time at his new club but, judging by a YouTube clip of the 21-year-old that has been shared by excited Spurs fans, he won't need to worry about coming up against speedy attackers in the Premier League.

https://t.co/n7ilCaFaZf - How our newest nyammed up Jesse Lingard in that final. — Marlon Pinder 🇻🇨 (@pinds09) August 18, 2017

The video in question shows Sanchez's remarkable powers of recovery in last season's Europa League final against Manchester United.

Sanchez manages to catch Jesse Lingard as he bears down on Ajax's goal and make a tackle that denies the England international a nailed on goal.



Davison Sanchez is really a good buy for Spurs. Him chasing Lingard in the Europa Final was one of the memorable moments of the game. — Jack (@NaimAlias) August 18, 2017

Wow £35m for Davinson Sanchez. I saw him play a few times last season in the EL and he looked good. His pace stood out. Bye bye wimmer — Mo (@MIG311200) August 11, 2017

Davinson Sanchez is quality. Adds the pace that Alderweireld & Jan lack. Spurs definitely have the best back 3 in the league. — Öliver. (@UtdOliver) August 18, 2017

Tottenham fans when they realise Davinson Sánchez, Toby Alderweireld & Jan Vertonghen will be their back three. pic.twitter.com/eBmGsgDHUh — bet365 (@bet365) August 17, 2017

The Colombia international's turn of pace will be a welcome addition to Tottenham and, whilst he was out of position and chasing someone who would be a tad slower than usual with the ball at his feet, still showed off his acceleration and pace well in that clip.