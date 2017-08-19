Soccer

Wenger Calls Kolasinac the 'Strongest' He's Worked With & Claims He Can Help Stop Stoke Bullies

41 minutes ago

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger may have finally found the answer to stop opponents bullying his technically superb Gunners side after labelling new signing Sead Kolasinac the 'strongest' player he has ever coached.

That could be particularly key this weekend as Arsenal face an away clash with Stoke, a physical team against whom they have won only one of their last seven meetings on the road.

Kolasinac is nicknamed 'The Tank' and, speaking to the press ahead of the game, Wenger suggested that the player's energy and attitude is able to lift the rest of the team and crowd.

"There is something there [when he plays] and you feel that from the crowd. The determined attitude gets to the crowd and that gives something to the team, you can see that with him and when he intervenes he provokes happiness," the boss explained (Arsenal.com).

"Maybe he is the strongest [player I have coached], he is naturally strong. He uses quite well the strength of his body without violence and when he intervenes it doesn't look to be a foul, he just uses his body strength," Wenger continued.

"It is an important quality to help adapt to the Premier League."

And it isn't just defensively that Kolasinac will improve Arsenal, as Wenger has been impressed with how the Bosnian international has contributed in an attacking sense.

"He has the capacity to repeat runs and we noticed when we watched him play that he is quite dangerous in the final third," the Frenchman commented.

"He already has some assists since he came here so overall maybe he is not a glamorous dribbler but the quality of his runs are very efficient."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters