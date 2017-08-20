Arsene Wenger Dismisses Criticism of Mesut Ozil From Steven Gerrard & Martin Keown After Stoke Loss

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has dismissed criticism of Mesut Ozil from Steven Gerrard and Martin Keown after his side fell to a 1-0 defeat against Stoke on Saturday.

The Gunners were frustrated at the bet365 Stadium, beaten by a solitary Jese Rodriguez goal, while seeing a penalty appeal turned down and a goal disallowed for offside.





After the defeat, Gerrard singled out Ozil for what he perceived to be a lack of effort when the going gets tough.

"Arsenal can't afford to carry Ozil!"



"He should have a good look at himself"



"He's left me frustrated - we've seen him on his day when he fancies doing both sides of the game he is a world-class talent," the former Liverpool captain told BT Sport.

"I just worry about his reaction and body language - when the ball is turned over he offers his team-mates zero. Away from home he's a liability - he just doesn't do enough.

"It's clear to see that out of possession he doesn't want to know - he only wants to be on the ball, trying to create and making things happen.

"But world class players do both - when they lose possession they put a shift in for their team-mates and it was clear that didn't happen.

"Arsene Wenger has got to address it as out of possession you're a man down."

Keown echoed the criticism, but Wenger's response was simply to claim that picking out Ozil was unfair. "I think he did fight," the Frenchman said.

"It is difficult to single anybody out. I believe we had many, many chances and personally I don't think he deserves [criticism]."