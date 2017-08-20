Leeds Boss Confirms Club Have Accepted £15m Bid for Chris Wood From Burnley

Since Andre Gray jumped ship to Watford in a deal supposedly worth £18m, Burnley have been in the market for a replacement striker and have targeted Leeds United's Chris Wood as the ideal candidate.

According to Sky Sports' Twitter account, the Clarets are now one step closer to landing the 25-year-old, after United's manager Thomas Christiansen disclosed that his club have indeed accepted a £15m bid from Burnley for Wood, who is one of the Championship's most prolific hit-men.

BREAKING: @LUFC manager Thomas Christiansen has confirmed an offer from @BurnleyOfficial for Chris Wood has been accepted. Sky sources: £15m pic.twitter.com/Gzmm5ckYDI — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 19, 2017

Fire power is what Sean Dyche is desperate to add to his squad to aid the likes of Sam Vokes in particular, and the Whites' New Zealand international surfaces as a player who will undoubtedly offer the Premier League outfit goals, if they're successful in their pursuit, that is.

Wood managed to notch 30 goals in all competitions last term, with 27 of those strikes coming on a domestic league stage, making him one of the most prolific attackers in England across every division.

Leeds will be more than reluctant to let their star man leave Elland Road this summer, although with the money gained from Wood's sale they could reinvest the fee wisely, meaning that losing his services could actually be beneficial.

The promise of Premier League football would also be too much for Wood to turn down if given the opportunity, and Burnley would act as a worthy stepping stone in his career as he continues to progress from strength to strength.