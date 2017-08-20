Soccer

Rebekah Vardy Discusses Abuse Received From Online Trolls After Posting Photo of Daughter Online

31 minutes ago

Rebekah Vardy, wife of Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, has revealed the abuse she has suffered after posting a photo of her two-year-old daughter online.

Vardy says she is now scared to leave her house after receiving the online hate, and the 35-year-old has described how the messages have affected her.

She said, as quoted by the Daily Star: “We’d been at the football game and she’d been looking really cute. She had a little clip in her hair.

FBL-EURO-2016-MATCH44-ENG-ISL

“She was in Jamie’s football kit and I put a picture of her on social media and someone responded…I don’t think I’ve ever read anything as disgusting.

“I was distraught. We just got the police involved straight away.

“I feel like I don’t want to go out of the house, like I don’t want to go anywhere that someone would recognise me, especially if I’m with my children.”

“The most recent one was when a football fan tweeted to say that he wished our son had been born stillborn, which was just awful. I don’t even think our son was two weeks old then.”

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Rebekah received more online hate after rumours began to mount that Jamie was seeking a move away from Leicester, the side he won the 2015-16 Premier League title with.

She added: “We had people trying to get over our wall, ringing our buzzer at all hours, standing outside shouting abuse.

"It usually tended to be early hours in the morning. The kids would be like ‘what’s going on?’”

