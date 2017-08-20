Ronald Koeman Confirms Everton Are Interested in Taking Chelsea Outcast on Loan

Chelsea outcast Diego Costa has drawn interest from Everton, as manager Ronald Koeman would be interested in taking the Spaniard on loan.

Costa, who has vowed to never play for Chelsea again, has little chance of being reinstated into the Chelsea team given his outburst. Currently in Brazil, the Chelsea man says that he will never play for the club again.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, Koeman has been debating with his staff on whether to make a move for Costa, given his recent antics. Missing out on Arsenal man Oliver Giroud has severely dented the Everton manager's plans. Giroud opted to fight for his place at Arsenal, instead of moving to Merseyside.

This is why Koeman has turned his attention to Costa, hoping to pull off a temporary move for the striker, who was a key part of Chelsea's title win last season. Prolific in front of goal, Costa netted 20 league goals last season, before being shunned from Antonio Conte's plans this summer.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Losing Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United for £75m, Everton are yet to find a focal point for their attack. Costa fits the mould in this sense, with a bullish nature and lethal finishing, the pair are very alike. Atoning for the loss of Lukaku with a loan move for Costa would make perfect sense.

With all the controversy surrounding Diego Costa, Koeman is willing to take a punt on the 28-year-old as his goal scoring record is undeniable. However, a short-term loan move to Everton would be more probable, as Costa has decided he "must return to Atletico" despite their transfer embargo.