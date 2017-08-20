Spurs Legend Graham Roberts Says Tottenham Are Close to Sealing Three More Players

Following Tottenham Hotspur's £42m purchase of Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez, Tottenham legend Graham Roberts has come out and said that the Lilywhites have not finished their transfer business this window.

In an interview with talkSPORT on Saturday, Roberts said that Tottenham had agreed on the signings of three more players including a right-back and a midfielder to join Spurs in the next seven days.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"There will be another minimum three coming in this week," said Roberts, "'I have got some good contacts at the club. There is one from the Championship that's gonna come. I am 99% sure that's gonna happen."

The championship player that will be signed is reportedly Fulham's 17-year-old defender Ryan Sessegnon.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Pochettino is reportedly trying to "bring new faces and new energy to the squad", according to Roberts.

The other players Spurs have been linked to are 20-year-old Celta Vigo midfielder Pape Chiekh Diop and 23-year-old Valencia right back Joao Cancelo following Kyle Walker's departure to Manchester City.

OLAF KRAAK/GettyImages

It has been reported recently that Mauricio Pochettino was keen on signing four players before the summer transfer window closed.

Recruitments in the midfield and defence may suggest Pochettino is looking for an insurance just in case players such as Christian Eriksen and Eric Dier depart from the club.



