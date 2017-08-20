Swansea Preparing to Fight for PSV Eindhoven Full-Back Santiago Arias Amid Other PL Interest

Swansea have emerged as late contenders for the signature of Colombian full-back Santiago Arias, amidst interest from Chelsea and Spurs.

Manager Paul Clement has been a keen admirer of the 25-year-old, having been on his transfer wish list for some time. Swansea are now preparing to make a £12m deal with PSV Eindhoven to secure his services.

Looking to capitalise on the dormant interest of the London clubs, Clement will hope to sneak the deal over the line before it is hijacked. Knowing about the possibility of Chelsea's interest, Arias has delayed in the hopes of a move to the champions, but the possibility is dwindling.

According to The Sun, sources close to Arias claim that he would be open to a move to Wales.

With the Swans armed by the £45m sale of Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton, Clement is keen to invest the money in his defence; with Arias top of the list.

There were just three minutes & 41 seconds between @ManUtd's final three goals against Swansea pic.twitter.com/WKfsf3SCzg — Premier League (@premierleague) August 19, 2017

Spending over four years at the club, Arias has been waiting for an English club to make a move for the last two windows. Impressing in the Eredivisie and Champions League, Arias made 34 appearances last season scoring twice and assisting on six occasions.

Making his name as an attacking full back, his style would be well suited to the Premier League. Suffering a 4-0 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday, Clement will hope that the signing of Arias will be a step towards solving Swansea's defensive frailties.