Where's Ozil? Twitter Reacts to an Action-Packed Saturday of Premier League Football

Seven exhilarating games from the top flight took place on Saturday and the main talking points left most of us refreshing our Twitter feeds, with hilarious reactions to what went on the football pitch.

The early kick-off was in South Wales, where Swansea City hosted early table-toppers Manchester United. The Red Devils emerged as 4-0 winners thanks to a late flurry of goals to keep Jose Mourinho's side at the top...

Pogba booked sending the Fantasy Premier League dweeb in your whatsapp group into a spin. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 19, 2017

75': Sub on Zinedine Fellaini

81': Swansea 0-2 United

82': Swansea 0-3 United

84': Swansea 0-4 United



Game changer. pic.twitter.com/BN2MIwstvq — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) August 19, 2017

If you're wondering what Man Utd changed to get goals... Look no further than THE ELBOWS OF DOOM... pic.twitter.com/LdlKeCnih0 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 19, 2017

Your Mum's new boyfriend has decided he's now definitely getting that 'Pogboom' tattoo. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 19, 2017

Swansea's marking for the last 10 minutes of the game pic.twitter.com/P7KjG7XnWn — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) August 19, 2017

95 - Percentage of Swansea fans confused they're losing 4-0 as they thought matches finish after 80 minutes. Rugby. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) August 19, 2017

*Two games into the new season*



"Man United can become the new invincibles"



Me: pic.twitter.com/dgQaD5OTAR — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) August 19, 2017

If by "Mourinho's done it again" you mean he's spent millions upon millions of pounds on the best players in the world then yes, yes he has. — Dream Team (@dreamteamfc) August 19, 2017

The 3pm games consisted of a drab affair at Anfield, where Liverpool squeezed past Crystal Palace by a single goal, a 3-2 thriller between Southampton and West Ham at the St Mary's Stadium and Burnley losing at home to West Brom...

BREAKING: Philippe Coutinho confirms he is staying at Liverpool, after seeing this cardboard cut-out at Anfield. 👀 pic.twitter.com/lLQU1JkBzs — SPORF (@Sporf) August 19, 2017

I asked Coutinho What's wrong with him. He said I hurt my back. I said Are you sure? He said Yes. I said I don't believe you. He said Ok. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) August 19, 2017

Robertson Carlos looking good so far pic.twitter.com/lCZsrJRwzG — Roberto Firmino (@BossLikeBobby) August 19, 2017

Bad news. The White Walkers have reached Burnley. pic.twitter.com/VnMVlAyqRe — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) August 19, 2017

Joe Hart has now conceded 6 goals in 2 games. More as we get it. pic.twitter.com/dcx7C9mc6Y — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 19, 2017

Really happy for Tikkarito pic.twitter.com/YEts84Z5XY — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) August 19, 2017

Gotta love Southampton absolutely refusing to call him 'Chicarito' and going for his full name copy and pasted off Wikipedia 😂 pic.twitter.com/FKTGXIRUQV — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) August 19, 2017

However, the main laughs came courtesy of the late kick-off as Arsenal's bogey team Stoke City once again disposed of the Gunners at the Bet365 Stadium, prompting the social media platform to implode...