Brighton and Hove Albion Reach Agreement for FC Zurich Striker

Brighton and Hove Albion have reached an agreement to sign Ghanaian international, Raphael Dwamena.

According to Brighton's website, the 21-year-old has agreed personal terms with the club and is now waiting for clearance to come to the UK so that he can complete his medical.

BREAKING: #BHAFC have reached agreement with FC Zurich for the transfer of Raphael Dwamena. More to follow at https://t.co/i3LZR65VQ2. — BHAFC ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) August 21, 2017

Brighton had failed with an £8m bid, but it now looks like they have broken the resolve of the Swiss side with a fee believed to be around £12m.

The youngster has progressed rapidly in a six-month period. After joining Zurich in January from Red Bull Salzburg, he has scored 12 goals in 18 matches.

With no goals in their first two games against Man City and more recently Leicester, Brighton are in the market to improve their fire power.

Brighton fans, here is a bit of what you would get from Ghana's Raphael Dwamena. Hopefully on a regular basis #3Sports pic.twitter.com/a8vKJA2Nnw — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) August 21, 2017

They have also been trying to acquire the services of Cardiff City's Kenneth Zohore and Everton's Oumar Niasse, but it looks like Dwamena is set to be their man.

Brighton broke their transfer record for the third time this summer by completing a move for Colombia winger Jose Izquierdo from Club Brugge for £13.5m.

They have also signed a number of other players, including midfielder Davy Propper from PSV Eindhoven for about £6m, goalkeeper Mathew Ryan for a reported £5m from Valencia and winger Soufyan Ahannach from Dutch second-tier side Almere City for an undisclosed fee.