Soccer

Brighton and Hove Albion Reach Agreement for FC Zurich Striker

33 minutes ago

Brighton and Hove Albion have reached an agreement to sign Ghanaian international, Raphael Dwamena.

According to Brighton's website, the 21-year-old has agreed personal terms with the club and is now waiting for clearance to come to the UK so that he can complete his medical.

Brighton had failed with an £8m bid, but it now looks like they have broken the resolve of the Swiss side with a fee believed to be around £12m.

The youngster has progressed rapidly in a six-month period. After joining Zurich in January from Red Bull Salzburg, he has scored 12 goals in 18 matches.

With no goals in their first two games against Man City and more recently Leicester, Brighton are in the market to improve their fire power.

They have also been trying to acquire the services of Cardiff City's Kenneth Zohore and Everton's Oumar Niasse, but it looks like Dwamena is set to be their man.

Brighton broke their transfer record for the third time this summer by completing a move for Colombia winger Jose Izquierdo from Club Brugge for £13.5m.

They have also signed a number of other players, including midfielder Davy Propper from PSV Eindhoven for about £6m, goalkeeper Mathew Ryan for a reported £5m from Valencia and winger Soufyan Ahannach from Dutch second-tier side Almere City for an undisclosed fee.

