Soccer

Hammers Co-Owner David Gold Savages Three Irons Players on Twitter Amid Club's Poor Start

an hour ago

West Ham United's co-owner David Gold has made his opinions known on a selection of the club's players as the Hammers slumped to another defeat on Saturday, losing 3-2 to Southampton.

Although short, the comment seen via Twitter, focused criticism on the Iron's Robert Snodgrass, Andre Ayew and Jose Fonte. 


In the wake of the 3-2 loss against the Saints, one angry supporter tweeted co-owner David Gold with a fair concern about West Ham's transfers, probably not expecting a response.

"You spent nearly £40m on Snodgrass Ayew and Fonte...how do you sleep at night?" he wrote.

Rather than overlook the tweet, he responded:

"I don't. DG [David Gold]."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Considering that Robert Snodgrass, Andre Ayew, and Jose Fonte are still at the club, Gold's comments may certainly carry the risk of further upsetting team harmony. 

However, this isn't the first time one of the West Ham co-owners has risked the wrath of their players. When they sealed the loan signing of Hart from Manchester City, David Sullivan described him as the best goalkeeper he has worked with - much to the chagrin of the previous number one Adrian.


Fans have more than enough right to vent their frustrations after two opening but worrying performances, although it will be interesting to see how the famous club fairs going forward amid such an public insult by the co-owner towards the three Hammers players.

