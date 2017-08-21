Soccer

Jurgen Klopp Hails 'Striker' Sadio Mane After Laughing Off Barcelona Transfer Links

an hour ago

Jurgen Klopp has laughed off reports linking Liverpool winger Sadio Mane with a move to Barcelona, praising the Senegalese forward's attacking play and decision-making. 

Speaking to the press after the 25-year-old scored the Reds' only goal in a hard-fought 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, the Mirror report that the German simply laughed when told of stories in Spain linking Barcelona with a move for the Senegal international. 

“The biggest thing the team did last year was getting fourth without Sadio for pretty much half a year," Klopp added. 

"I wasn’t sure how long it was exactly but it was long. He’s made a big step but he is ­important, everybody can see now he can change a game, that’s cool. Sadio can learn so much still, that’s really good.”

Klopp went on to hail the flying winger's speed of thinking, saying: “Sadio made a decision at the end which is very important. He’s there in those situations. He’s a striker, he scores goals – you need to have the nose for these situations. 

"It’s not the same goal but it was a little bit like the Everton goal at Goodison, where he was quickest in the mind. Everyone thinks about how quick he is with his legs and that’s true but he’s quick in mind, that’s maybe the more impressive skill.”

He added: “He’s a wonderful guy, really ­humble - a really nice person, ­nothing bad in him. He’s the kind of player who has contact with everybody. Not a group here, or a group there. He likes all the boys in the squad but is also skilled in being alone, by himself and close to his family.”

