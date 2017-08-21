Soccer

Kieran Gibbs Reportedly Targeted by Galatasaray as Arsenal Make Left-Back Available

2 hours ago

Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs is of interest to Turkish heavyweight Galatasaray, according to a report from The Times, as he looks to get his career back on track after being deemed surplus to requirements by the Gunners.

Already second fiddle to Nacho Monreal, Gibbs has been pushed down the pecking order by the summer arrival of Sead Kolasinac. The 10-cap England international also lacks the versatility to play as part of a back-three as both the Spaniard and Bosnian can.

That means a move is a must for the 27-year-old, who was linked with both Watford and West Brom earlier this summer.

The Times' story notes that Galatasaray are looking at a possible £4m deal, but Arsenal are said to be holding out for a figure closer to £10m. Gibbs is currently in the final year of his contract.

Gibbs wouldn't be alone in making the switch from the Premier League to Galatasaray after a number of players have made a similar journey in the past, with Emmanuel Eboue and Lukas Podolski specifically leaving Arsenal to join the Istanbul giants in 2011 and 2015 respectively.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Englishmen Mike Marsh and Barry Venison briefly played for Galatasaray in the mid-1990s when Graeme Souness was manager, as did Welsh forward Dean Saunders.

Colin Kazim-Richards, born in north London but a Turkish international between 2007 and 2015 though his family heritage, was at Galatasaray for two years and a half years until 2013 after joining from fierce rivals Fenerbahce.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters