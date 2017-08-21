Kieran Gibbs Reportedly Targeted by Galatasaray as Arsenal Make Left-Back Available

Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs is of interest to Turkish heavyweight Galatasaray, according to a report from The Times, as he looks to get his career back on track after being deemed surplus to requirements by the Gunners.

Already second fiddle to Nacho Monreal, Gibbs has been pushed down the pecking order by the summer arrival of Sead Kolasinac. The 10-cap England international also lacks the versatility to play as part of a back-three as both the Spaniard and Bosnian can.

That means a move is a must for the 27-year-old, who was linked with both Watford and West Brom earlier this summer.

The Times' story notes that Galatasaray are looking at a possible £4m deal, but Arsenal are said to be holding out for a figure closer to £10m. Gibbs is currently in the final year of his contract.

Gibbs wouldn't be alone in making the switch from the Premier League to Galatasaray after a number of players have made a similar journey in the past, with Emmanuel Eboue and Lukas Podolski specifically leaving Arsenal to join the Istanbul giants in 2011 and 2015 respectively.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Englishmen Mike Marsh and Barry Venison briefly played for Galatasaray in the mid-1990s when Graeme Souness was manager, as did Welsh forward Dean Saunders.

Colin Kazim-Richards, born in north London but a Turkish international between 2007 and 2015 though his family heritage, was at Galatasaray for two years and a half years until 2013 after joining from fierce rivals Fenerbahce.