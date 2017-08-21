Manchester City 1-1 Everton: Super Sub Sterling Rescues Point for Citizens as Rooney Bags 200th Goal

Manchester City and Everton shared the spoils on Monday evening in an action packed match that saw two goals and two red cards at the Etihad.

Wayne Rooney's 200th Premier League goal in the 36th minute moments after David Silva hit the post was cancelled out by substitute Raheem Sterling nine minutes from time, but it was the controversial sending-off of home debutant Kyle Walker, that was the main talking point.

City made one change from their win over Brighton with Leroy Sane coming in for Danilo. Everton made two changes from their win over Stoke with Mason Holgate and Tom Davies coming in for Davy Klaassen and Sandro. New £45m club-record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson had to make do with a place on the bench following his move from Swansea on Thursday.

Ronald Koeman's new look side set up with a 3-5-2 formation matching Pep Guardiola's side, and it was City who dominated the opening exchanges. However, despite dominating the ball the away side defended superbly, limiting the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Co to efforts outside of the box, that either sailed over the bar or were comfortably gathered by Jordan Pickford.

City's first real chance came in the 26th minute when Nicholas Otamendi's effort from 25 yards was parried by Pickford and Sergio Aguero's lofted rebound was cleared by recovering Everton skipper Phil Jagielka.

The home side continued to look the most likely to score, when Aguero was prevented from scoring as Jagielka's last ditch tackle cleared the danger, the Argentine then played in David Silva who rattled his goal bound effort off the post.

Just 50 seconds later, Sane gave the ball away inside his own half to Holgate who found Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose pull back was finished first time by the onrushing Rooney through the legs of Ederson, against the run of play.

The game turned within the space of three minutes towards the end of the first half when Walker was booked for a late tackle on Leighton Baines and then just three minutes later controversially saw red when he was adjudged to have caught Calvert-Lewin by referee Bobby Madley.

Guardiola responded at the break by introducing Sterling and despite being a man light, his side continued to dominate the ball, but the Toffees held firm. Koeman introduced Klaassen and Sigurdsson on the hour mark as he looked to put the game out of sight, but it was City who looked the most likely to score in the second half.

The impressive as ever Aguero found David Silva with a cross, whose chested pass found namesake Bernado Silva, but the new signing dragged his volley wide, as they ramped up the pressure. Aguero was the creator again as he found Sterling who blazed over the bar when unmarked as it looked like it wasn't going to be City's night.

However, Everton's resistance was finally broken in the 81st minute when Danilo's cross was only half cleared by Holgate, straight to Sterling who emphatically volleyed home leaving Pickford with no chance.

There was still time for more drama as Schneiderlin saw red, for a second yellow after he was adjudged to have fouled Aguero with the decision looking harsh at the second attempt. City continued to press and search for the winner but Everton held firm to ensure they left Manchester with a point.

The result leaves both teams on four points after two games, with City travelling to Bournemouth and Everton facing another stern test against current champions Chelsea next weekend.