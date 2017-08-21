Soccer

Manchester City Announces Samir Nasri Has Left to Join Turkish Club Antalyaspor

Manchester City have announced on Monday that French midfielder Samir Nasri has left the club following a season on loan in La Liga with Sevilla.

After spending six years with the Citizens after signing from Arsenal in 2011, it has been confirmed via the Manchester City club website that the 30-year-old midfielder will leave the club, joining Turkish side Antalyaspor.

Samir Nasri will be remembered at the Etihad as a player who made a massive impact on their two Premier League winning campaigns of 2011/12 and 2013/14.

Throughout his time at the club, the Frenchman made 176 appearances in blue, notching 27 goals and assisting a further 40, helping his side to two Premier League titles, two League Cups and the Community Shield.

After returning to Manchester City from his loan spell with Sevilla, with whom he made 30 La Liga appearances, Nasri took part in Manchester City's pre-season tour of America.

Under Pep Guardiola, Nasri made just one appearance for City, coming on as a substitute against Sunderland in 2016. 

After six years at the Etihad, City wished Samir "good luck in the next chapter of his career and would like to thank him for some fantastic memories."

