Sergio Ramos Equals Unwanted La Liga Record After Years of Questionable On-Field Discipline

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos equalled a La Liga record that is not exactly one to celebrate over the weekend when he was shown a red card towards the end of a 3-0 win over Deportivo La Coruna to kick off the new Spanish league season.





Ramos had been involved in an incident with Deportivo's Fabian Schar earlier in the game, for which he was cautioned, and was given his marching orders after an aerial challenge with Borja Valle.

For Ramos, who is known for his all-action style, which often results in hugely influential involvement at both ends of the pitch, it was the 18th La Liga red card of his career to date.

That tied the record and no other player in the history of the Spanish top flight has now been sent off more prolifically than Ramos.

The two other players on 18 reds are former Real Zaragoza, Racing Santander and Sevilla defender Pablo Alfaro, who was active in La Liga from 1989 to 2007, and Xavi Aguado, another associated with Real Zaragoza after a 13-year spell with the club between 1990 and 2003.

Ramos has been active in La Liga since 2004 when he made his senior debut for Sevilla. He received his first Real Madrid red card in September 2005 during a clash with Espnayol.