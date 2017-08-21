Tottenham Fans Abuse Player on Twitter Following Poor Performance in Defeat to Chelsea

After Tottenham's disappointing day at the office against Chelsea, Spurs fans have taken to twitter to destroy one of their players.

A disappointing all round afternoon was summed up after Marcos Alonso put Chelsea 2-1 up just minutes after Michy Batshuayi's own goal had got Mauricio Pochettino's men back on level terms and in the ascendency.

Sportbible have reported that the Spurs faithful are extremely unhappy with their usually reliable midfielder Victor Wanyama following the defeat and took to twitter to voice their opinions of the Kenyan's performance.



Morning to everyone except Hugo Lloris and Victor Wanyama — JT (@JaayTizz) August 21, 2017

Wanyama starting in his usual defensive midfield role alongside Mousa Dembele against an eyebrow raising Chelsea side that featured six defenders and two holding midfielders in their starting eleven.

Alonso's brace consigned Spurs to defeat, and for the duration of the much the failed to create any clear-cut chances despite dominating possession at Wembley, but the 26-year-old struggled throughout against the likes of David Luiz and new boy Tiemoue Bakayoko.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

It was Wanyama who was dispossessed by Pedro in the build-up to the second goal just moments before the final whistle, as Alonso went on to smash the ball under Hugo Lloris who would of been unhappy to be beaten so easily.

Despite an impressive first season in North London where he featured 38 times scoring 4 goals, Spurs fans were less forgiving when he seemingly cost them the game against the Blues and took to Twitter to vent their frustrations at the former Celtic and Southampton man.