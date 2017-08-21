VIDEO: Former Man City Star Aleksander Kolarov Scores Cheeky Free-Kick on AS Roma Debut

Aleksandar Kolarov scored a cheeky free-kick on his Serie A return, to earn his side all three points in the opening game of the season.

The 31-year-old was making his competitive debut for Roma and made his mark by scoring a free-kick mid way through the first half:

The Serbian full-back brilliantly waited for the wall to jump before calmly slotting his strike under the wall and past the outstretched Atlanta keeper.

The left-back was making his return to the Italian top flight for the first time since 2010 after leaving Lazio for Manchester City.

Kolarov moved to the Premier League in 2010 and enjoyed seven successful seasons with City where he won the Premier League title on two occasions, while also claiming FA Cup and League Cup trophies during his stint in England.

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

During that time he scored 15 goals for the Sky Blues and provided 21 assists in all competitions.

However, the arrival of Pep Guardiola spelt the end of his City career with AS Roma acquiring his services for £4.5m this summer.

Kolarov has since been replaced at City by Kyle Walker and Danilo, however neither offer the free-kick accuracy that Kolarov does, so maybe some City fans will feel it was a poor decision to let him leave after seeing him score.

Despite his fantastic strike on his debut, Kolarov has got some way to win over the AS Roma faithfuls after previously playing for Rome rivals Lazio. However, if he continues to score goals like this he's sure to quickly become a fan favourite at the Stadio Olimpico.