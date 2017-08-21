Winston Reid's Injury Woes Pile Pressure on West Ham Amid Hunt for Defensive Midfielder

West Ham United's Winston Reid injured a calf muscle during the warm-up for Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Southampton at St. Mary's, and though Slaven Bilic claimed that the set-back is 'not serious', the Hammers will subsequently be without him for Saturday's tie with Newcastle United at St James' Park.

The East Londoners have failed to gain a win in their first two Premier League fixtures of the season, and have shipped seven goals in the process, although despite his squad's criticisms of late, Bilic believes that he is in no rush to bolster his defensive ranks, even with Reid being sidelined - according to a report published by Evening Standard.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

“We have enough centre-backs in our team if they stay fit,” the Croatian boss proclaimed.

“You can’t have eight players in one situation. We have one position we want to fill unless someone else goes and we have to fill in.”

Reid, 29, will also be absent from New Zealand's two World Cup qualifiers against the Solomon Islands, but should be fit for action after the international break for his employer's first encounter of the term at the London Stadium, when they face newly-promoted Huddersfield Town on the 11th of September.

The supposed priority in the transfer window is a defensive midfielder, and the Irons have been strongly linked with Sporting CP's William Carvalho, who won the Euro 2016 with Portugal.

The Liga NOS outfit are allegedly holding out for a figure of £38m, although West Ham are said to have lodged a bid worth £30m, with £6m of additional player-related bonuses.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Carvalho, 25, is keen on a move to the Premier League, and talks between the two parties are still apparently ongoing - Cheikhou Kouyate's return from injury is also imminent, so much needed cover in-front of the defensive regiment could be further strengthened with those two being at Bilic's disposal.

But, ultimately, Carvalho is not necessarily suited to deputising in the heart of a defence, even with his demonstrative tenancies in a 50/50 situation - West Ham will fundamentally have to rely on the contingent which is available to them at the moment, with the Magpies vying to notch their first three points of the campaign, too.