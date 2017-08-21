Zidane Declares He's Happy With His Squad Following Convincing Win Over Deportivo

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was very impressed with his side's performance after their win against Deportivo and believes that his squad is complete.

The Catalan side continued their impressive pre-season form with a comfortable three nil victory against Deportivo.

And Zidane expects this squad to be the squad that challenges for the League and Champions League.

Speaking after the game he said: "I want to keep this squad as it is.

"I hope there are no changes. But you never know until the 31st, anything can happen."

Zizou was particularly impressed with the players on the fringes of the squad including Nacho.

"I'm happy for Nacho. I'm happy because he's always one who does (perform), who is very focused, also when he doesn't play, because he thinks he can play."

He was less impressed with the antics of his centre-back partner Sergio Ramos, who was once again sent off, for two silly yellow cards.

He stated: "I am not happy with what happened with Sergio.

"Like always I do not like to lose a player. I do not know (if the second yellow was fair or not). I will have to see the images, I did not see it. This can happen in football, he jumps for the ball, and the referee sees a foul. That's it."