Soccer

AC Milan CEO Confirms More Signings Unlikely This Transfer Window After €200m Spending Spree

an hour ago

CEO Marco Fassone has revealed that AC Milan have no plans to make any more signings this transfer window.

On Tuesday, Milan unveiled their latest high-profile signing in Nikola Kalinic from Fiorentina in a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

The Rossoneri have been busy this transfer window - former Blackburn striker Kalinic is the club's 11th signing of the window - but according to Fassone their will be no more additions, despite links to former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

He told Sport Italia (via FourFourTwo): "We're very happy with Kalinic's arrival. Other signings? At the moment no new signings are planned."


AC Milan have seen the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Lucas Biglia, Andre Silva, Hakan Calhanoglu, Andrea Conti, Ricardo Rodriguez, Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie and Fabio Borini arrive at San Siro, eight of whom featured in Milan's 3-0 win over Crotone on the opening day of the Serie A season.

After a number of troublesome years for Milan, the club finally look as if they're getting back to their best. They haven't finished inside the top four in Serie A since 2013, and will be looking to rectify that this season after the huge influx of talent they have had this summer.

