Arsenal Eye Unsettled Real Madrid Midfielder as They Aim to Boost Squad Before Transfer Window Shuts

Arsenal are thought to be closely monitoring Real Madrid's wantaway midfielder Marcos Llorente, who believes that he has to leave the Bernabéu in order to play first-team football.

Fellow La Liga sides Atlético Madrid and Sevilla are also believed to be keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, who starred during a loan spell for last season's La Liga surprise package Alavés.

According to reports from The Sun, the Spanish Under-21 star is unwilling to go out on loan again, and is desperate to establish himself as a regular first-team player even if it means leaving the Spanish giants. Chelsea are also in the running to sign the former Rayo Majadahonda man, but Arsenal are thought to have the edge due to their lack of options in midfield.

A youth academy product of Los Blancos, Llorente is now coming of age after working hard to prove himself as more than a former wonderkid. His real strength is his tackling ability, which Arsenal could greatly benefit from in midfield.

The defensive midfielder is also blessed with a cannon of a right-foot, and is partial to a pot-shot when the opportunity arises. Llorente has always appeared to have a footballing brain ahead of his tender years, and provides a calm head in midfield - an attribute which could prove crucial in the the Premier League.





While Sevilla remain the favourites to sign Llorente, Arsenal, would do well to push through a move for the player and strengthen their ranks before the transfer window closes. Llorente's father Paco, and his great uncle Francisco Gento, also represented Real in their playing days.