Arsenal & Liverpool Keep Tabs on Leicester City Winger Riyad Mahrez After Roma Fail in Latest Bid

Premier League duo Arsenal and Liverpool are monitoring Riyad Mahrez's situation at Leicester City, after Serie A giants Roma failed in a third bid to sign the attacker.

Leicester have proven they can be stubborn negotiators with the club reluctant to accept Roma's advances.

According to the Daily Star, Roma have bid £32m for the Algeria international, so an offer from either Arsenal or Liverpool would have to exceed that amount.

Despite Mahrez putting in a formal transfer request earlier this year, Leicester's second in command Michael Appleton has said the player's attitude has not changed:

"He’s come in and he’s got on with it. The players have already mentioned he’s worked hard in training. I’ve not seen a lot of the stuff that you read about him, but from my point of view, I think he’s been first class."

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been frustrated so far this summer with a deal to sign AS Monaco attacker Thomas Lemar, and sees Mahrez as an another option. The Gunners boss has also reportedly identified Mahrez as possible replacement for wantaway attacker Alexis Sanchez who could still move before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Likewise, Liverpool have identified Mahrez as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho who could sign for Barcelona in the coming week. However Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is deeply reluctant to sell the Brazilian.





Having already signed a wide player in Egypt international Mohamed Salah, a move for Mahrez would likely see the Algerian attacker play in a more central role at Anfield.