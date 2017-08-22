Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly 'confident' over the weekend of keeping Danny Rose after the player held talks with manager Mauricio Pochettino, but the latest rumour suggests 'decisive talks' with club officials are planned for this week that will determine Rose's immediate future.

Rose publicly criticised Spurs over the club's transfer policy and lack of silverware earlier this month, seemingly paving the way for a potential move 'up north', to use his exact words.

The latest on fresh talks comes from the Independent, with suggestions that Wednesday's meeting will decide how things move from here.

It is said that Tottenham will inform Rose of their position, with the player set to learn whether the club feels there is enough time to sanction a move and have all the business, presumably with a suitable replacement, completed before the transfer window closes a week on Thursday.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Chelsea have been credited with interest and have been searching for a left wing-back to provide competition and cover for Marcos Alonso, but moving across London would not necessarily satisfy Rose's desire to move back to the north where he would be closer to his family in Leeds.

Manchester United have also been linked with a move. It was suggested earlier this month that United would monitor the England international this season before making a possible approach next summer, but may be tempted to act sooner if he becomes available in the coming days.

Manchester City have already signed Benjamin Mendy for in excess of £50m this summer, but lack another left-sided defender.

With Mendy currently missing through injury, serious questions were also asked about Leroy Sane's suitability as a full-back after a poor showing against Everton on Monday night.