Soccer

EA Sports Drop the Official Trailer for FIFA 18 Prompting Mixed Reactions By Fans on Twitter

35 minutes ago

Ahead of the release date on September 29th, the much-anticipated official trailer for FIFA 18 has arrived.

Fans have already been giving their verdict on the quick preview of what will maybe be the cause of many lost hours of daylight and face-to-face contact for some, but most definitely the world's most popular footballing game covering the 2017/18 campaign.

The graphics look impressive in the trailer, and the latest edition will, in EA's words, will "blur the line between the virtual and real worlds, bringing to life the heroes, teams, and atmospheres of the World's Game."

As many will know before watching, gamers will see a new 'Team Systems' feature that will enable you to virtually replicate all the various styles of the top teams around the world upon playing FIFA 18, whether it's tiki-taka, gegenpressing or the classic, more blunt Allardyce-esque approach suitable for less 'graceful' sides.

Also previously revealed by EA was the revamped the career mode for its new edition, which throws in a bundle of new features for one of the franchise's most popular aspects.

Naturally, social media was the main rally point for reactions to the trailer above, with opinions ranging from indifference at another title to being uncontrollably excited ahead of its eventual release.

With all FIFA games, the final decision on whether FIFA 18 is a cut-above its predecessor - not counting the inevitable updates to the squads -  will be when it finally comes out later next month. 

However, as even the most critical console-playing football fan will know, there's always a bit of excitement when that new FIFA title is loaded up for the first time.

