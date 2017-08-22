Inter Milan Announce Loan Signing of Valencia Full-Back Joao Cancelo With Option to Buy

Inter Milan have completed the loan signing of Valencia full-back Joao Cancelo with an option to buy the Portugal international.

Cancelo, who was previously a transfer target for Premier League champions Chelsea, played 91 matches for Valencia, scoring four goals, and is the latest player to join the Serie A giants.

A statement on Inter's website reads: "Joao Pedro Cavaco Cancelo is a new Inter player. The Portuguese moves to the club on loan until 30th June 2018 with an option to make the deal permanent.





"Welcome to Milan Joao and best of luck for this new experience with the Nerazzurri!"

Cancelo joins the likes of Milan Skriniar, Borja Valero, Matias Vecino and Dalbert Henrique in swapping other European clubs for the San Siro, while Luciano Spalletti's side have also kept star man Ivan Perisic, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.

The 23-year-old previously played for Benfica, making two appearances in all competitions for the Portuguese side before moving to Spain, and also made his international debut for Portugal in 2016.





Cancelo was part of the Portugal squad that finished runners-up in the European Under-21 Championship in 2015.