Leicester Youngster Demarai Grey Encouraged to Fight for Spot Despite Growing Uncertainty

Unsettled Leicester City winger Demarai Gray has been encouraged by boss Craig Shakespeare to stake a claim to a starting berth on the weekend against Manchester United.





As reported in the Mirror , Shakespeare has urged the England Under-21 international to impress in Tuesday night's Carabao Cup clash with Sheffield United.

''There are players chomping at the bit who deserve a chance'', said Shakespeare.

"You saw in the pre-season games, we know what Demarai is capable of. It wasn’t ideal on Saturday, no player would like four or five minutes, they want more than that, I understand that, but circumstances dictated that.

"He's training well. He’s very focused. No plans for the weekend are set in stone. The chance is there for anybody, not just Demarai.

“Whoever plays, they have the chance to force the issue with me and put their name in the spotlight. It is important when their opportunity comes, they take it.”

Gray, who featured prominently for his country in their run to the semi-finals of the recent European Under 21 Championships, has made only two late substitute appearances thus far this campaign, featuring for a total of only three minutes.

His future at the club remains intrinsically linked that that of Riyad Mahrez, who continues to be linked with a move abroad to Serie A club Roma. Should such a deal materialise, Gray will most likely remain with the Foxes.

However, should the Algerian remain, Gray will have to consider his options, as he continues to find himself behind Mahrez and Marc Albrighton for the wide midfield berths.

Interest in the Englishman will no doubt be high should that be the case, with Bournemouth having seen a £20m bid rejected earlier this summer, and Spurs also known to be admirers.