Nottingham Forest Complete Signing of Leeds Midfielder Liam Bridcutt on 3-Year Deal

Nottingham Forest have officially completed the signing of Leeds midfielder Liam Bridcutt for a fee reported to be in the region of £1m.





A two-cap Scotland international, Bridcutt has put pen to paper on a three-year contract that promises to keep him at the City Ground until 2020.

📝 #NFFC are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Liam Bridcutt for an undisclosed fee. https://t.co/HbS86UiEDF pic.twitter.com/x0vmOYCe7h — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) August 22, 2017

The 28-year-old has previously had an impact at Championship level during his time with Brighton. He had helped the Seagulls into the second tier from League One in 2011 and later earned a Premier League switch to Sunderland as a result of his form.

Bridcutt then moved to Leeds on loan in November 2015, a deal that was made permanent at the beginning of last season. He played 25 times in the Championship as Leeds narrowly missed a playoff berth.