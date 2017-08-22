Soccer

Real Madrid Tipped to Announce New Long-Term Contract for Star Playmaker Isco This Week

an hour ago

Real Madrid star Isco is expected to have his new contract announced by the club this week, with the deal a reward for his top form and proven importance to the team.

News of the contract first emerged earlier this month when it was reported that Real had taken steps to increase the player's release clause to €700m.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Unlike Lionel Messi's situation at Barcelona, Spanish daily AS confidently states that Isco's contract, which is set to run to 2022 with the further option of 12 additional months, has already been signed and that all is missing is public confirmation.

It could follow this year's Bernabeu Trophy against Fiorentina, which takes place on Wednesday and is the only planned activity the club has this week, before resuming La Liga action on Sunday night against Valencia.

Again, unlike Messi at Barcelona, Real are not rushing to sign players in what remains of the summer transfer window and so the opportunity to make announcements this month is there.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Real have been relatively reserved in their summer business, but coach Zinedine Zidane is keen for the squad to remain as it is after Champions League and La Liga double last season.

"I want to keep this squad as it is," he said following the opening league win over Deportivo.

"I hope there are no changes. But you never know until 31st August, anything can happen."

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Fringe players James Rodriguez, Danilo, Alvaro Morata, Pepe and Fabio Coentrao have left the club since the end of last season.

Only Dani Ceballos and Theo Hernandez have been signed, but a handful of talents have returned from loans and 18-year-old Achraf Hakimi has also been promoted to the first-team.

