Barcelona have made a €130m bid to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele which has been rejected.

The Bundesliga club have stood firm over their prized asset so far in the transfer window and are determined to keep hold of the Frenchman as the window draws to a close.

According to Sky Germany, (as quoted in Sport) the Blaugrana made the huge money offer but Bundesliga side Dortmund moved quickly to knock it back, just as Liverpool have done with Philippe Coutinho.

The fresh bid is around €40m more than their initial offer this window, but Dortmund apparently value him at €150m.

Manager Peter Bosz is said to want a solution to the long-running saga before the window reaches its final day, and so it could be that big developments arise over the next week.

The 20-year-old has been suspended by the club for going AWOL and, despite that, CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke recently claimed that the chance of Barca signing Dembele was 'under 50%.

It has been claimed that the recent world record sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain has weakened the Catalan club's bargaining position over transfer targets - with £198m in the kitty, clubs are standing firm over their players and argubaly holding out for huge money.

Dembele personally is said to be keen on a switch to the Nou Camp, where he would arguably go straight into the team to replace Neymar