Soccer

Ajax Reject Offer of Over €50m From Ligue 1 Club Monaco for Striker Kasper Dolberg

35 minutes ago

Ajax have rejected a bid of over €50m for striker Kasper Dolberg from Ligue 1 club Monaco, according to De Telegraaf.

The French side are believed to be looking for a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who looks set to leave the club in the next week.

Monaco have targeted Dolberg in the search for a new forward, but have seen an offer in excess of €50m turned down.

It remains to be seen whether the Ligue 1 champions will return with an improved bid for the 19-year-old, who is under contract with Ajax until 2021.

Dolberg scored 23 goals in all competitions last season, emerging as one of the most exciting prospects in Europe.

The Danish international has been linked with numerous top clubs throughout the summer, but has stressed that he is staying at Ajax.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

"It might be somewhat strange in modern day football, where everyone appears to be for sale, but [director of football Marc] Overmars made a statement with his comment that I am not for sale," Dolberg said last month. "And I am fine with it. I want to stay and will not be leaving.

"Real Madrid would be alright. Milan and Schalke are nice clubs as well. And everyone dreams about finishing second and third at a World Cup. I will just follow my own path, though."

Dolberg has not yet found the net in five games for Ajax this season, although coach Marcel Keizer has insisted that he remains first choice despite the return of Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.

