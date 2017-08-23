Barcelona Ready to Turn Attention to PSG Winger Angel Di Maria Should Philippe Coutinho Deal Fail

Barcelona have been chasing Philippe Coutinho all summer and as the transfer deadline edges closer, the chance of the move happening is becoming increasingly unlikely.

However, Sport believes that Barca's are putting their plan B into action - which includes PSG winger Angel Di Maria.



Barcelona are seeking a tricky wide-man to fill the void left by Neymar and his fellow South American could well be the replacement. Negotiations have now started between the two clubs and the Spanish giants did not believe PSG would be wanting to do business with them.

However, with Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe choosing PSG as his own desired destination, PSG are willing to let the Argentine leave for the right fee. Barcelona do not want to pay anymore than €50m, but PSG are believed to want more.

Di Maria joined the former French champions for £44m back in 2015, making it unlikely for PSG to sell him for Barcelona's valuation.





The winger's four-year spell at Barca's rivals Real Madrid could well be a stumbling block for fans to get behind their potential new signing.





Di Maria's best goalscoring season was in his first year in France, netting 18 goals. If he is to succeed Neymar, Barca fans will be hoping he can improve his goalscoring record after he scored 20 goals last season.

Unlike some of the other European countries, France and Spain both have their transfer deadline days one day before England's, meaning they only have until the 31st August to complete this deal.